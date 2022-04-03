Teen charged for shooting at 3 men at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly shooting at three teens in the parking lot of a Bellevue apartment complex.

Police said Kejuan Johnson has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault after he shot at the teens sitting in the bed of one of the teen’s pickup truck just after 5 p.m. at the Forest Park Apartments at 6934 Highway 70 South.

According to the arrest affidavit, the three teens were sitting in the parking lot when a silver sedan pulled up at the end of their street and fired two or three shots at them. A juvenile was shot in the leg by one of the shots. Two of the teens in the truck returned fire and the sedan fled.

Just before 6 p.m., Johnson’s mother called police to report that her car had been “shot up” and wanted officers to meet her at a convenience store.

Johnson was brought to the store and at first stated he was driving and was shot at and drove away from the scene, denying that he had fired a weapon. Eventually, Johnson admitted he did shoot, but said he was not the person who fired first.

Police determined that Johnson was the “primary aggressor” and shot first at the three victims based on interviews with the victims and a witness not associated with the victims.

The teen who was shot refused transport. According to the affidavit, officers noticed a bullet graze mark on the back side of his right leg.

Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Forest Parks Apartments (WSMV)

