Police searching for missing man in Lebanon


Joshua Yates was last seen in Lebanon on March 11.
Joshua Yates was last seen in Lebanon on March 11.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are searching for a man last seen on March 11.

Police said Joshua Yates is currently homeless and is known to frequent the areas of Lebanon near Walmart and East High Street.

If you have had contact with Yates since March 11 or know where he may be, contact Lebanon Police Detective Stephen Huddleston at 615-453-4393 or via email.

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Sunday, April 3, 2022

