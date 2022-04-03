Police searching for missing man in Lebanon
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are searching for a man last seen on March 11.
Police said Joshua Yates is currently homeless and is known to frequent the areas of Lebanon near Walmart and East High Street.
If you have had contact with Yates since March 11 or know where he may be, contact Lebanon Police Detective Stephen Huddleston at 615-453-4393 or via email.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.