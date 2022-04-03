Police searching for missing man in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Lebanon Police are searching for a man last seen on March 11.

Police said Joshua Yates is currently homeless and is known to frequent the areas of Lebanon near Walmart and East High Street.

If you have had contact with Yates since March 11 or know where he may be, contact Lebanon Police Detective Stephen Huddleston at 615-453-4393 or via email.

The Lebanon Police Department would appreciate any assistance in locating Joshua Yates. Yates was last seen in Lebanon... Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Sunday, April 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.