Midtown restaurant robbed overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A popular restaurant in Nashville was broken into Saturday morning in Midtown.

The U.S. Border Cantina said on Facebook Saturday that they were surprised when they found damage done to the front of their restaurant.

Upon further inspection, restaurant employee Margaret Pedicini told News4 that one of their timecard machines and the cash from the register had been stolen.

Thankfully, there were no injuries or other items reported stolen.

Glass found all over floor of restaurant (U.S. Border Cantina)

“We are a little broken but strong, and hopefully, they will catch the thieves,” Pecicini said on Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to reach out to Metro Nashville Police.

