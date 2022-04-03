Advertisement

Man drives wrong way on I-24 while trying to ‘burp himself’


(WKYT)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly driving the opposite way on I-24 in an attempt to burp himself, an affidavit said.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, police arrested Juan D. Cernas-Saldivar, 22, after allegedly driving under the influence.

The affidavit said officers responded to a vehicle crash on I-24 east at MM 54 and found Cernas-Saldivar had been driving the wrong way on the interstate. When officers asked why he was doing this, Cernas-Saldivar said he was trying to burp himself.

Police asked Cernas-Saldivar if he had anything to drink before driving, and he claimed that he only had two drinks before the incident. Officials then administered a field sobriety test which, according to the affidavit, he did not pass.

Police arrested Cernas-Saldivar for driving under the influence and, after administering a breathalyzer test, found that his final score was .213 for his blood-alcohol level, according to the affidavit.

