Man arrested for jumping from adjoining building to The Nashville Underground


A man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing for scaling an adjoining building and jumping into The Nashville Underground.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man has been arrested on trespassing charges after climbing a building and jumping from the roof to gain access to The Nashville Underground, according to court documents.

Police said Lucas Beard, 21, was asked to leave The Nashville Underground numerous times by staff members, according to an affidavit. Police said Beard scaled a neighboring building next to 105 Broadway, jumped from one building to another in order to gain access.

Due to the disturbance Beard was causing, his level of intoxication and the likelihood he would continue to try to gain access, he was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

He is set to appear in Davidson County General Sessions Court on May 13.

