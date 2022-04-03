Lewis County man receives several charges including sexual exploitation of a minor

HOHENWALD, TN (WSMV) – A man was charged Tuesday after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a child and sexually exploiting a minor.

Lewis County Sheriff’s officials said on Facebook that they executed a search warrant at 128 Slippery Road.

Upon arrival, police found several electronic devices, electronic storage devices, $2,500 in cash, and just under several pounds of marijuana, according to the post.

Police booked Jeffrey Dal Skelton, 59, of Lewis County, into the Lewis County Jail. Skelton was charged with one count of Rape of a child, thirteen counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of schedule VI-controlled substance, the authorities went on to say.

Lewis County Sheriff’s officials thanked Davis House Child Advocacy Center, the 21st Judicial District, and the Brentwood Police Department for assisting in this arrest.

