Juvenile grazed after shooting in West Nashville


Police were on the scene of a shooting at the Forest Parks Apartments
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A juvenile got grazed in the leg by a bullet Saturday evening during a shooting near 6934 Highway 70 South.

According to police, officers responded to a call that 25 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Forest Park Apartments. Police say a person driving a gray vehicle fired shots at a resident who was in the parking lot fixing a vehicle. The juvenile in the parking lot then fired shots in self-defense.

Police say the juvenile refused to be transported after being grazed and is expected to be okay.

Police were at the parking lot of the Forest Parks Apartments investigating a shooting.
Police say that the suspect called police after the incident and was taken into custody at another location. They do not have a motive behind the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated with new information.

