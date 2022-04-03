Juvenile grazed after shooting in West Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A juvenile got grazed in the leg by a bullet Saturday evening during a shooting near 6934 Highway 70 South.
According to police, officers responded to a call that 25 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Forest Park Apartments. Police say a person driving a gray vehicle fired shots at a resident who was in the parking lot fixing a vehicle. The juvenile in the parking lot then fired shots in self-defense.
Police say the juvenile refused to be transported after being grazed and is expected to be okay.
Police say that the suspect called police after the incident and was taken into custody at another location. They do not have a motive behind the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation, and this story will be updated with new information.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.