Humphreys County Police recover hundreds of forged bank checks following investigation

BUFFALO, TN (WSMV) – Humphreys County Police Officers arrested two people following a forgery and identity theft investigation at a Buffalo hotel in which officers uncovered hundreds of forged commercial bank checks.

According to the Humphrey’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers arrested Camden resident Letia Leco and Jackson resident Richard Flowers on charges of forgery and identity theft.

In addition to the bank checks recovered, officers located 30 debit cards, printers, four stolen identities including birth certificates along with other evidence of serious financial crimes.

Both Leco and Flowers are booked into Humphreys’ County Jail on $125,000 bonds.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.