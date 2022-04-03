Authorities searching for murder suspect near Rutherford-Wilson Co. line

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for a man wanted in the death of a man Sunday morning near the Rutherford-Wilson county line, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the homicide occurred about 6 a.m. on Couchville Pike. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing blue jeans and boots. He is about 6 feet tall and may have a firearm.

Rutherford County Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said the suspect was dropped off in the area of Couchville Pike near Interstate 840 in Wilson County.

Investigators said a 35-year-old man was killed.

“This is an isolated domestic-related murder,” Craig said in a release.

Detectives were processing the crime scene, gathering information and interviewing witnesses.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching the area by helicopter, the Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9s are running tracks and drones and Wilson and Rutherford County deputies are looking for the suspect through patrols.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 615-898-7770 or Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412.

