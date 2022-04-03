Advertisement

Authorities searching for armed suspect in southwest Wilson County


Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a safety alert for areas of southwest Wilson County near...
Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a safety alert for areas of southwest Wilson County near the McCrary Road and Couchville Pike/Vesta Road intersection.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Authorities are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous in the southwest portion of Wilson County.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is on foot in the area of Vesta Road/Couchville Pike and McCrary Road area wanted by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is described to be a Hispanic male around 6 feet tall wearing blue jeans and boots. The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see a person matching this description, do not approach them or answer the door. Contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

