Woman recovers after being struck by chair thrown off of bar roof


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man threw a metal chair off of the roof of a popular Nashville bar last week, an affidavit said.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, Metro Nashville Police officers working on Lower Broadway on March 26th witnessed a chair be thrown from the roof of Jason Aldean’s bar and strike a woman on the sidewalk below.

According to the affidavit, the victim hit by the chair required immediate medical attention, and she later received stitches for the injury. Police then entered Jason Aldean’s bar to locate the person who threw the chair.

The affidavit said that once police were on the top floor, a bar patron pointed out Wyatt Thomas Whitlock, 21, sitting in a corner where the chair was thrown.

Whitlock admitted to the police that he did throw the chair off of the roof and that it was an accident. The affidavit also noted that he had slurred speech and admitted to drinking heavily that evening.

Whitlock currently has a bond set at $10,000 and is awaiting trial in late April.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

