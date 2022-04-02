Advertisement

Police are searching for teen who ran away from youth facility


Lebanon police are searching for Kinsey Davis.
Lebanon police are searching for Kinsey Davis.(Lebanon PD)
By Torrence Banks
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon police are searching for a juvenile who ran away from a youth service facility on March 21.

According to the police department, 16-year-old Kinsey Davis ran way from the facility on N Castle Heights. She is 5′7. 128 lbs and has blue eyes.

Police believe that there is a chance that she changed her hair color and that she may be in the Murfreesboro or Campbell County area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police at 615-444-2323 or Detective Daniel at 615-453-4326

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police are looking for the suspects in a deadly shooting. A man was killed in a hit by an...
Saturday evening news update from News4
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 95% contained
File image
Man shares inappropriate photos of ex-girlfriend online
Missing teen
Manchester teen missing