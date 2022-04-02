Police are searching for teen who ran away from youth facility

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) -Lebanon police are searching for a juvenile who ran away from a youth service facility on March 21.

According to the police department, 16-year-old Kinsey Davis ran way from the facility on N Castle Heights. She is 5′7. 128 lbs and has blue eyes.

Police believe that there is a chance that she changed her hair color and that she may be in the Murfreesboro or Campbell County area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact police at 615-444-2323 or Detective Daniel at 615-453-4326

