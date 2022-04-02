Advertisement

Police look for driver following pedestrian hit and run


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed in a hit and run crash in East Nashville Saturday.

Metro Nashville Police said Anthony Pompa, 43, of Springfield, TN, was hit on the east side of Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive by an unknown black vehicle.

The force of the crash caused Pompa to hit another unoccupied vehicle before being found by a passerby, according to police. He was then transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said Pompa was wearing dark-colored clothing and was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and that streetlights were operational.

The unknown vehicle that hit Pompa is missing a passenger-side mirror. In addition, investigators are now working to locate possible video footage of the crash due to no witnesses present.

