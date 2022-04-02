Manchester teen missing

MACHESTER, TN (WSMV) – Manchester Police are looking for a missing teenager who disappeared Thursday.

Police said in a notice posted on Facebook that they are looking for Jayden Richard Neal Haynes, 17, of Manchester, TN. He was last seen Thursday at 5 p.m. wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, and no shoes.

His mother told News4 that he had left home without his glasses as well.

Jayden is described as being 5′11″, 130 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Jayden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at (931)728-2099.

