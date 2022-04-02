Man shares inappropriate photos of ex-girlfriend online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after allegedly posting inappropriate photos of his former partner online, according to an affidavit.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, Earnest D. Woodard, 37, gained access to his former partner’s Google photos, including a nude photo of the victim, and posted it on his own personal Facebook account in a photo grouping with other pictures of her.

The victim told police that these were her photos and that Woodard took screenshots and sent them to her via text message. According to the affidavit, both Woodard and the victim have a child together; however, they no longer live together as of late Dec.

According to the affidavit, a separate incident took place on March 13th between the two, when Woodard filmed himself entering her apartment without her or her child being present without permission of consent. He then proceeded to post this video on Facebook and posted it a second time while police were talking to the victim.

The victim told police of an additional incident on March 23rd when he was dropping off snacks for their child. While he was at her home, he got upset about another man calling her, even though their relationship was over. The affidavit said that he called the victim after Woodward left and threatened to shoot her.

The affidavit confirmed that the victim had blocked Woodward on all forms of communication following that conversation. Woodward then contacted her again using his sister’s phone.

Woodward was charged with unlawful exposure and is currently awaiting trial.

