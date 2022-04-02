Advertisement

Funeral for Franklin Police Officer held Saturday


Final procession for Officer Carsons
Final procession for Officer Carsons(Franklin Police)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A funeral was held for Officer Jeff Carson Saturday who was a part of the Franklin Police Department.

After a successful career in country music, including several chart-topping songs, Officer Jeff Carson joined the FPD on May 27, 2008. During his time with the station, he earned six commendations, a Chief’s Award for Excellence, and was recently promoted to Police Officer-2.

Officer Carson proudly served and protected the people of the Williamson County community for 14 years and will be greatly missed.

The family requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Franklin Police Department’s Law Enforcement Assistance Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial assistance to Franklin Police Officers during unexpected life events, and college scholarships to officers’ children.

