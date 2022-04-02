Affidavit: Man allegedly attempts to kill parents after murdering uncle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police charged a man after he allegedly attempted to kill his parents after he killed his uncle, an affidavit said.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, John Walter Bond, 33, broke into his parents’ house on March 26th and attacked them. Police said this is after Bond’s parents made him leave their residence due to prior domestic incidents.

On the evening of March 26th, Bond’s father told police he placed a chair up against the backdoor to prevent Bond from making entry again. Then, at around 1:50 a.m., Bond’s mother heard a loud bang at the backdoor of the residence, the affidavit said.

Police said in the affidavit that Bond had entered the backdoor of the residence and attacked his father with a knife. The father was cut multiple times in the chest and both arms. Bond continued to attack him until Bond turned his attention to his mother and tried to stab her.

Before being attacked, Bond’s mother ran out of the house to a neighbor’s residence. The neighbor then called the police. The affidavit said that Bond’s father grabbed a loaded 22 cal revolver from his bedstand and shot Bond at least three times.

Two bullets struck Bond; however, he continued to fight his father for the gun. Finally, according to the affidavit, the father managed to pin Bond down in the hallway to keep control over the weapon. Bond bit him on the right hand, to which his father struck him with the butt of the gun in self-defense, according to police.

The affidavit said Bond then began to beg his father to kill him and told him that he had killed his uncle earlier that night before going to their residence. Eventually, officers arrived to find Bond pinned down by his father and was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital before being taken into custody.

Later that night, the affidavit said police investigated the claim Bond made of him allegedly killing his uncle, Dwight Bond. They arrived at his residence and found Bond’s uncle stabbed to death.

Police also noted that forced entry on the rear door and a red Oldsmobile 88 that Bond’s uncle typically drove was missing at the scene. It was later recovered at Bond’s parents’ house, and the keys were in Bond’s pocket.

Bond now awaits trial, according to Davidson County Clerk’s office.

The reasoning behind why Bond killed his uncle and attempted to kill his parents is still unknown.

