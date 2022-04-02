5-year-old killed in Dickson Co. car crash

ARRINGTON, TN (WSMV) – A five-year-old was killed in a car accident last week.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol Preliminary Report obtained by News, a five-year-old passenger was killed in a car crash on I-840 EB at MM 3 in Dickson County on Friday, March 25th.

THP said in their report that Samuel Lopez Reyes, 33, of Nunnelly, Tennessee, was driving his 2006 Ford F-150 westbound in the right lane on the interstate while Leslie Booker, 36, of Milan, Tennessee, was driving her 2012 Ford Explorer east in lane two with the child as her passenger.

Reyes’ vehicle reportedly crossed both westbound lanes, and the median then struck Booker’s vehicle at an angle on the driver’s side. THP did not include in their report if Reyes was impaired.

THP said Reyes was injured in the wreck in addition to the child that was killed, and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.