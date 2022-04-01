Undercover prostitution deal reveals human trafficking scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An affidavit said two people were taken into custody Tuesday after an undercover prostitution deal.

According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, Travis Deshaun Rucker, 37, and his girlfriend, Treasure Sanford, 33, were arrested after Metro Nashville Police Human Trafficking Detectives executed an undercover prostitution deal.

On Tuesday, undercover detectives observed a white Ford Fusion arrive at the area of Elliston Place and 24th Avenue. The affidavit said the prostitute then texted the undercover detective, saying she had arrived.

Detectives noted in the affidavit that they recognized Rucker and that he had three outstanding warrants, which had previously been verified before arrival.

The affidavit said that when the prostitute exited the vehicle, detectives approached the vehicle and took Rucker, who was the driver, into custody. They also noted a green Taurus 9mm handgun in the driver’s side door once he exited the car.

Another detective was waiting inside the business for the prostitute when he made contact with her. While speaking to her, according to the affidavit, she told detectives that she was a victim of human trafficking and Rucker was her pimp.

The victim added that Sanford posted sexual ads and responded to text messages from clients on her behalf. At the same time, Rucker controls all proceeds received from prostitution deals, according to the affidavit.

Rucker and Sanford were taken into custody and currently await trial.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.