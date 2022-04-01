Three men wanted for robbing Game Stop in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking for three men who robbed a video game store in a few weeks ago.

According to MPD, three men walked into a Game Stop on March 17 and walked out three gaming laptops worth $8,000.

Video surveillance shows one man standing watch while the other two work to distract the front desk clerk and carry out the merchandise without paying.

WSMV Game Stop robbers (MPD)

Detectives are looking for help in locating the individuals from the video and ask that information be sent to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.

