Silver Alert issued for Memphis man


Missing man from memphis
Missing man from memphis
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert after a man disappeared almost a month ago.

TBI said via Twitter that they are looking for Clemon Dunlap Jr., 70, of Memphis. He was last seen on March 4th, 2022.

Clemon is described as having brown eyes, gray hair, being 5′ 7″, and is 175 lbs.

TBI said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Clemon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Memphis Police Department at (901)636-2279 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

