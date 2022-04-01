Nashville neighborhood discusses new potential traffic safety measures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville neighborhood is discussing ways to make the roads safer by making drivers slow down near an elementary school.

NDOT’s proposed plan is to add five speed humps along Mitchell Road to slow down to about 20 miles per hour. They also want to put a crosswalk on Preston Drive for the kids who walk to school.

Traffic engineers need the neighborhood’s support for the crosswalk and speed humps to be added. NDOT needs nearly 50 signatures from people living along Mitchell Road.

Although, some neighbors, like Melvin Curtis, say they don’t believe speed cushions are necessary.

“The traffic, in my opinion, is not that bad. I mean, you got them going 35 to 40,” Curtis said speed warning signs might be what his neighborhood needs to remind drivers to abide by the speed limit.

“I notice a lot of neighborhoods are putting up the signage that says, ‘Kids live here. Slow down,’” Curtis said. “Other than that, I don’t know what drastic measure we need to take.”

In 2019, someone in his neighborhood filled out an application for the Nashville Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program. Then NDOT decided speed humps should be installed on Mitchell Road after discovering most drivers speed down that road.

NDOT also focused on making Rosebank safer based on the neighborhood’s crash history. For example, in September of 2021, a man was hit by a car and killed. He was walking on Eastland Avenue near Mitchell Road.

“There are some areas of our neighborhood where speeding has gotten really bad, and we don’t have sidewalks everywhere here at Rosebank,” said Chris Van Loon from the Rosebank Neighborhood Group.

“We really just want people to go slower on Mitchell and to be aware of the pedestrians walking around the school,” Van Loon explained.

