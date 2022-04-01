Mulch fire leads to Smyrna hotel evacuated Wednesday evening

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Fire crews responded to a fire at a hotel Wednesday evening in Smyrna.

Smyrna Fire Department said personnel was dispatched to a mulch fire at TownPlace Suites located at 990 Colonnade Drive sometime around 8 p.m.

Crews said they saw visible flames in the mulch area just outside the hotel’s foyer. They then attached and extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the mulch and a wall in the entrance and lobby.

Guests were evacuated and were later allowed to return to their rooms after crews extinguished the fire.

“Firefighters did an excellent job of preventing the spread of this fire,” noted SFD Chief Bill Culbertson.

“We are grateful all hotel guests and staff were evacuated safely and experienced minimal disruption to their stay.”

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire began with a discarded cigarette fueled by high winds. However, SFD added that the fire’s cause and origin are still under investigation.

