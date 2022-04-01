Milligan University mourns loss of Murfreesboro runner
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A college track and field athlete from Murfreesboro has died after an accident in Virginia.
According to the university, three members of Milligan University’s cross country and track and field teams were involved in an accident with a car while running near Williamsburg, Virginia.
The university says sophomore Eli Cramer died from his injuries after the accident. According to the university’s athletic page, Cramer graduated from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro.
Cramer’s other team members involved in the accident, seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy, were injured. Baldy was treated and released. Mortimer gave an update from his hospital room on Thursday.
“I was just informed that it seems the worst of my injuries is my broken leg and a dislocated shoulder,” Mortimer said. “I was to thank all of you for praying for me and for the Milligan team.”
Milligan has suspended all activities for Friday. However, faculty will be in their classes to help students grieve, and the counseling center will be open all day.
