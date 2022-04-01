Advertisement

Man dies in Friday morning car accident


Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal car crash claimed one man’s life Friday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said James E. Cox Jr., 62, died in a single-car crash on McCrory Lane Friday morning.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation showed Coz, who was driving his white GMC Sierra truck, veered off the right side of the roadway into a barrier. The car then continued down the embankment and into a creek bed, where it struck several large rocks and a small tree.

First responders transported Cox to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died, MNPD said. They added that there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Missing man from memphis
Silver Alert issued for Memphis man
Two shot, 1 dead in East Nashville
Two shot, 1 dead in East Nashville
TN company pays millions
Tennessee Company ordered to make multi million dollar payment to customers
One person was killed and another person was critically injured in a shooting outside a...
Police search for I-40 carjacking suspects following East Nashville murder