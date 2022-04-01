Man dies in Friday morning car accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal car crash claimed one man’s life Friday morning.

Metro Nashville Police said James E. Cox Jr., 62, died in a single-car crash on McCrory Lane Friday morning.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation showed Coz, who was driving his white GMC Sierra truck, veered off the right side of the roadway into a barrier. The car then continued down the embankment and into a creek bed, where it struck several large rocks and a small tree.

First responders transported Cox to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died, MNPD said. They added that there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

