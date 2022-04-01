Hatcher Mountain Wildfire is 45% contained

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews in east Tennessee continue to make progress they’re proud of in the Hatcher Mountain fire.

However, authorities are still assessing all the damage in Sevier County. On Friday morning, emergency officials held a news conference in Pigeon Forge. The mayor and other officials said no one has died due to the wildfires and everyone is accounted for.

The fire is around 3,700 acres in size and 45 percent contained, and so far, they know more than a hundred structures have burned. However, that number may be higher as they still have a lot of ground left to assess.

Homes and cars were destroyed in Sevier County. Starting Friday afternoon, teams are going house to house in areas they couldn’t get to before and identifying the damage at each one.

They’ll create a map online of all this so homeowners still under mandatory evacuation can log on and see the status of their homes.

Sevier County EMA Director Joe Ayers said they are intending to do what we did in 2016, utilizing GIS, putting it online successfully, and helping people unable to go back to identify whether their structure was affected.

Fire officials said they’re comfortable with the progress they’ve made on the Hatcher Mountain fire and are shifting their priority to putting out the millstone gap fire.

That fire is in Seymour, where fires are burning 800 acres with zero percent containment. However, officials said that area is far less populated and at this point, don’t believe any structures are threatened

