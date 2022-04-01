First Alert Forecast: Cold start today followed by afternoon sunshine

Grab that jacket before heading out the door this morning as many of us will wake up in the 30s on this Friday morning. Our afternoon today will feature plenty of sunshine along with temperatures in the upper 50s. Another chilly night tonight, a night where I wouldn’t totally rule out some patchy frost with lows in the 30s again.

As we head into the weekend, we’re looking at a mostly dry weather pattern. I say mostly because a weak disturbance will pass through the Mid-State on Saturday and could mix in some clouds and even bring a stray rain shower or two. It is nothing to wash out our Saturday, and temperatures will push back into the lower 60s for the day. More sunshine is in store for our Sunday and highs will top off in the mid and upper 60s in the afternoon.

We stay dry into the start of next week with sunshine to start off our Monday before more clouds mix in late in the day. Temperatures will get a nice bump into the mid 70s come Monday afternoon.

Our next weather maker gets here on Tuesday with some scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two that can’t be ruled out. Temperatures on Tuesday stay in the mid 70s.

A few of those showers will linger into Wednesday, but it’s not looking like all day rain.

We’ll dry out again on Thursday with highs dropping back into the mid 60s.

