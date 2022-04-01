Fiery motorcycle crash results in the death of two people

MCMINNVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A fatal motorcycle crash resulted in the death of two people Tuesday.

McMinnville officials told News4 officers responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car and a motorcycle in front of First Baptist Church located at 403 N Spring St. a little after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a 2018 silver Toyota 4 Runner and a 2007 Suzuki at the intersection of N Spring Street at Donnell Street.

Authorities said the motorcycle was on fire and partially wedged under the driver’s side of the Toyota, which caught on fire shortly after that.

According to first responders, the driver of the motorcycle and the passenger were unresponsive and had what appeared to be critical injuries. The driver, Bryan T. Jennings, 21, was found beside the Toyota’s rear bumper on fire. The passenger, Katelyn Rogers, 20, was lying on the curb.

Officers pronounced Jennings dead at the crash scene, whereas EMS transported Rogers to St. Thomas River Park E.R., where she was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the Toyota, Alissa K. Rains, was at the crash scene, uninjured.

McMinnville police later determined that Rains’ vehicle was driving eastbound on Donnell St, stopped at the stop sign, and while making a left turn onto N. Spring St to go northbound, collided with Jennings’ motorcycle, immediately killing Jennings, who was not wearing a helmet.

Police are continuing the investigation.

