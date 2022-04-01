Clarksville Walgreens Pharmacy robbed Monday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A Walgreens in Clarksville was robbed Monday after a suspect jumped over the pharmacy counter and threatened an employee.

Clarksville Police said the robbery occurred on Monday, March 28th at 4 a.m. at a Walgreens located at 1954 Madison St.

Authorities said two individuals entered the store and went to the pharmacy, where one suspect jumped over the counter and pointed an object at the clerk, which she perceived to be a weapon. After doing this, the suspect grabbed narcotics and cash and ran to the getaway car occupied by a third person.

A short time later, officials located the vehicle driving down Tompkins Lane. They proceeded to stop the car; however, there was only the driver in the vehicle, Jabarrie Palmer, 31, of Memphis. He was taken into custody, and the narcotics and cash were recovered from the vehicle.

CPD officials said the other two accomplices are still at large, and detectives are working to identify them.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Bradley at (931)648-0656, ext. 5159.

