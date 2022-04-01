Advertisement

Clarksville police search for runaway teen Thursday


Missing Clarksville teen
Missing Clarksville teen(Clarksville PD)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police asked the public to help locate a runaway teen Thursday.

CPD officials are looking for Quinniyah “Niyah” Patterson, 16, who was last seen on March 24th at her residence on Calumet Dr.

Family members told authorities that they believe she may be in Chattanooga, TN.

Niyah is described as 5′ 2″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Lockerman at (931)648-0656, ext. 5156.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One suspect has been arrested but two are still at large
Clarksville Walgreens Pharmacy robbed Monday
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Tennessee State Capitol prepares to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month
A photo of a fire truck.
Fiery motorcycle crash results in the death of two people
Fire personnel respond to hotel fire
Mulch fire leads to Smyrna hotel evacuated Wednesday evening