Clarksville police search for runaway teen Thursday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police asked the public to help locate a runaway teen Thursday.

CPD officials are looking for Quinniyah “Niyah” Patterson, 16, who was last seen on March 24th at her residence on Calumet Dr.

Family members told authorities that they believe she may be in Chattanooga, TN.

Niyah is described as 5′ 2″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Lockerman at (931)648-0656, ext. 5156.

