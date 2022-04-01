British man runs 15,000 miles over 422 days including in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - England’s Rob Pope ran 15,000 miles after 422 days during four cross-country trips across the United States.

News 4 first met Pope while he was on a run a few years ago. But, he was happy to sit down and talk with Terry Bulger again on Thursday, with great rigor and laughter.

Spontaneity and curiosity are the powerful pull that made this sight an easy roadside pull over on Highway 70 into Nashville. At first glance, you’d swear it was Forrest Gump. And he had big plans.

“Hit the ocean, then I’d run to Chicago, hit a Cubs game went to Wisconsin, Minnesota over to the coastal coast,” Pope told News 4 after running for a year and a half.

Pope ran more than 5,000 miles over 422 days, now he’s with a book and the pictures to prove it. But since releasing “Becoming Forrest: One man’s epic run across America,” he cut off the beard and looks 10 years younger.

“I remember animals just living in there,” Pope said.

Pope talked about Tennessee’s green in the grass, and their green in generosity.

“They covered my tab and paid for my guess,” Pope said. “Mostly, I remember how friendly as people they are.”

A fact heard from Bulger now for 32 years.

“It was a perfect day and a surprise when we met Terry Bulger of Bulger’s Beat,” Pope said.

A fact re-affirmed by Pope and the ocean’s other side

