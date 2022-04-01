One dead, one in critical condition following shooting Friday in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Friday in East Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officials told News4 that two people were shot at a convenience store in the area of Maxwell Ave and Gallatin Ave.

Police said one person is dead and the other has been transferred to Vanderbilt to be treated for critical injuries.

This is an ongoing situation, and we will update this story as we receive information.

