Affidavit: Woman starts fire in an attempt to burn down house with family inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was charged Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to set a house on fire with her children and their father inside, an affidavit said.

According to an affidavit obtained by News4, the victim told officers that Chamanie Estmond, 27, tried to burn down the house with all of them (their children and himself) inside in Aug. 2021.

The victim stated that this began with a verbal argument about where Estmond was that night. During the debate, she then proceeded to walk outside as the victim locked the door behind her, according to the affidavit.

After being locked out, Estmond began to bang on the door, demanding to be let inside. The victim refused to do so. The affidavit said she then broke the window in the living room from outside and started yelling that she would burn everyone, including herself and the infants who were upstairs at the time.

The affidavit said Estmond then reached inside the living room window with a lighter and began burning the couch. The victim then moved the sofa out of the way and put out several flames to get her to stop trying to start the fire.

According to the affidavit, this was when Estmond climbed inside to grab a one-gallon container of Crisco vegetable oil and poured it all over the floor to use it as a flammable substance to burn down the apartment.

According to the affidavit, the victim was able to stop her after engaging in a physical altercation. Estmond reportedly punched him and left several visible injuries under his lip and chin.

Estmond was taken into custody on Tuesday and is currently awaiting trial, according to the Davidson County Clerk’s office.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.