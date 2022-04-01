1 dead in attempted murder-suicide in La Vergne
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating what appears to be an attempted murder-suicide in La Vergne on Thursday night.
According to La Vergne Police, an armed man was found inside his home on Willowview Drive with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Thursday night. The person who made the discovery then called 911. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A member of that man’s family was also found in the home with a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, police said.
News 4 will update as more information is made available.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.