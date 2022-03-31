Advertisement

Woodland fire quickly contained in Millersville

WSMV woods fire
WSMV woods fire(MFD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple agencies responded to a fire that broke out in a heavily wooded area near Millersville on Wednesday evening.

According to Millersville Fire, the large woods fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. in the area of 1316 Louisville Highway on Wednesday, and had already burned through several acres when crews arrived.

Firefighters from Goodlettsville, White House and Shackle Island assisted in containing the blaze, and Millersville Police provided additional support in keeping the area closed off.

WSMV woods fire
WSMV woods fire(MFD)

Fire crews worked for most of the night, dealing with steep terrain and heavy wind gusts while trying to suppress the flames.

Millersville Fire believe the cause of the fire to be electrical lines and found no evidence pointing to the fire being intentionally set.

The fire was contained, and crews wrapped operations around 9 p.m. No civilian and emergency personnel were injured.

