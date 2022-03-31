Two teens arrested in overnight murder

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens have been charged with criminal homicide in a shooting near Priest Lake late Wednesday night.

Police said Draven Hughes, 17, and Suhaela Lemelle, 16, have both been charged with criminal homicide for the death of Denzel Hammond, 23, in his car at a Bell Road apartment complex.

BREAKING: Draven Hughes, 17, & Suhaela Lemelle, 16, are being charged with criminal homicide for the overnight murder of Denzel Hammond, 23, in his car at a Bell Road apartment complex. Robbery is believed to be the motive. pic.twitter.com/lV2sA7nBrK — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2022

Police said Hammond was shot while in the driver’s seat of his car, which was still in gear when the first officers arrived to the Summerwind Apartments, located at 344 Bell Road. Police broke out a window to get Hammond out of the car and render aid because the doors were locked. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Lemelle was present and identified Hammond as an acquaintance. Police determined that Lemelle and Hughes were handling a pistol earlier in the night as they discussed robbing the victim. A search of Lemelle’s apartment led to the recovery of two guns, according to police.

Left, Draven Hughes, 17, and Suhaela Lemelle, 16, have been charged with criminal homicide by Metro Police. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

