Advertisement

Two teens arrested in overnight murder

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two teens have been charged with criminal homicide in a shooting near Priest Lake late Wednesday night.

Police said Draven Hughes, 17, and Suhaela Lemelle, 16, have both been charged with criminal homicide for the death of Denzel Hammond, 23, in his car at a Bell Road apartment complex.

Police said Hammond was shot while in the driver’s seat of his car, which was still in gear when the first officers arrived to the Summerwind Apartments, located at 344 Bell Road. Police broke out a window to get Hammond out of the car and render aid because the doors were locked. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Lemelle was present and identified Hammond as an acquaintance. Police determined that Lemelle and Hughes were handling a pistol earlier in the night as they discussed robbing the victim. A search of Lemelle’s apartment led to the recovery of two guns, according to police.

Left, Draven Hughes, 17, and Suhaela Lemelle, 16, have been charged with criminal homicide by...
Left, Draven Hughes, 17, and Suhaela Lemelle, 16, have been charged with criminal homicide by Metro Police.(Metro Nashville Police Department)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Police raid a business on Fesslers Lane in relation to a human trafficking operation.
Metro Police take three people into custody following months long human trafficking investigation
Wedding venue destroyed in winds
Wedding venue damaged in storms
Tequandre Craighead has been charged with carjacking, evading arrest and driving on a revoked...
Man arrested in carjacking of work van in south Nashville
Stolen mail leads to crime
Nashville resident warning others after having mail stolen by ‘red flag thieves’
Stolen mail leads to crime
Criminals target mailboxes