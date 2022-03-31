Two Nashville Zoo peacocks found roaming at Ellington Agricultural Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo is working to retrieve two peacocks after they roamed nearly four miles away from the Nolensville Pike zoo.

“We love our zoo. It’s just a wonderful family place where you can bring the kids,” Jina Pendel said.

The vibrant peacocks at the zoo have captured many people’s attention.

“I remember the last time at the zoo when we were walking by the snack bar, I saw one of those birds just roaming around and eating the food off the ground,” Ava Pendel said.

Zoo goers aren’t the only ones who have spotted the birds. Traveling nearly four miles, two recently ended up at the Ellington Agricultural Center.

“We are in the process of trying to collect two that are down there right now, and the ag center folks have been absolutely terrific to work with in trying to help up round them up,” Nashville Zoo Marketing and Public Relations Director Jim Bartoo said.

According to Bartoo, the zoo has had the peacocks since August. There’s a total of 11 peacocks and they typically roam free, giving guests an up-close experience.

“Sometimes they get a little wild feather, so to speak, and they will mosey off grounds,” Bartoo said. “They will fly off the grounds. They can fly, so they will fly off the grounds and end up in a neighbor’s yard or down the street.”

If you end up spotting one in the future, the zoo said feel free to reach out.

“If you are in the south Nashville area or even as far as Brentwood, call us and we can determine whether it is ours or not,” Bartoo said.

