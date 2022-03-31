TBI report reveals 2021 law enforcement-related death statistics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a report detailing the law enforcement-related deaths in 2021.

TBI officials said that the reasoning behind releasing this report is to meet the requirements in the Tennessee Code, saying officials must establish definitions, methodology and provide information qualifying incidents submitted by the state’s law enforcement agencies.

Authorities divided the information into three categories: Deadly Use-of-Force Incidents, arrest-related Non-Forcible Deaths, and Deaths in Custody.

Among the report’s findings, here is what was highlighted:

- In 2021, 31 deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in the state, with happenings in June, Aug., and Oct. accounting for 48.4% of reported deaths.

- Eleven of the reported deadly use-of-force incidents occurred in residences. Nine were reported to have happened on a highway, road, alley, sidewalk, or street.

The full report can be viewed here.

