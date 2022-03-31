Surviving stabbing victim testifies in murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Closing arguments in the murder trial of Michael Mosely are expected to begin on Thursday morning and the prosecution and defense teams presented its case.

Closing arguments will begin in 10 minutes in the Mosely murder trial.

Mosely’s attorney didn’t call any witnesses, and Mosely chose not to testify.@WSMV — Michael Warrick (@MWarrickWSMV) March 31, 2022

The prosecution wrapped up its case on Wednesday in the murder trial of Michael Mosely with one of the stabbing survivors on the stand.

A.J. Bethurum took the stand on the fourth day of Mosely’s trial in the deaths of Clay Beathard and Paul Trapeni outside a midtown bar in December 2019.

Bethurum testified that he no longer had vision in his left eye after being stabbed. The knife entered under his left eye, but then went through his eye and even went through his skull.

Bethurum tells the court, he no longer has vision in his left eye after being stabbed. The knife entered under his eye, but then went through his eye and even went through his skull. Tough to hear. — Michael Warrick (@MWarrickWSMV) March 31, 2022

One scheduled witness, Sergio Alvarado, did not appear in court on Thursday. He appeared at the courtroom on Monday but never came back despite being subpoenaed. Alvarado was with Mosely on the night of the stabbing.

Mosely waived his right to testify in his defense during the trial.

The defense rested without calling any witnesses.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.