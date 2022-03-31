Sumner Co. wedding venue owners clean up after wind blows off roof

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Wednesday’s strong winds in Middle Tennessee ripped the roof off a popular Sumner County event venue.

The damage comes weeks before the Briar Rose Hill Event Venue is set to host multiple wedding this season.

From the front of the venue, everything seems intact. But a view from the back shows the damage straight-line winds can do.

What a blue tarp drapes over is what a metal roof – now on the ground – once covered at Briar Rose Hill.

“Last night around 6 p.m. we got a call from our neighbors across the street, and they said that our roof had come off the main house,” Nita Baggott, one of the venue’s owners, said.

In an instant she said the Bethpage community stepped up.

“People bringing tarps, people bringing, you know, equipment,” Baggott said.

On Thursday, crews inside clean up water damage and prepare the drywall. Baggott said the first wedding at Briar Rose Hill is a few weeks away.

“We are working around the clock to get it all back ready,” Baggott said. “It’s going to be beautiful for our first ‘opening day’ we call it for our wedding, and our brides don’t have anything to worry about. It is all going to be taken care of.”

Storm damage is no stranger to Baggott’s business. She said they saw similar wreckage a few months ago.

“We had the tornado that came through in December,” Baggott said. “It came through our property and took out eight trees and did some minor damage.”

As wedding season creeps up, Baggott said they will file insurance claims again to patch up the historic home.

Baggott said the good news is the first wedding of the season at Briar Rose Hill isn’t until the end of April. She said they have a whole month to get everything fixed.

