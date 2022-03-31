Advertisement

State in Level 3 state of emergency after storms, wildfire


Tree down in Bartlett
Tree down in Bartlett(WMC)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is in a Level 3 state of emergency because of wildfires in Sevier County and severe weather in West Tennessee.

Madison County emergency officials in Jackson are reporting multiple structures damaged from the severe weather with impacts to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 service outage and damage to the Forest Cove nursing home.

Other Tennessee counties reporting storm impacts, to include downed trees, damaged structures and flooded roads, include Chester, Crockett, Hardeman, Lauderdale, Montgomery and Stewart counties.

Power outages statewide, as of 7 p.m., are 18,200 statewide.

CountyOutages
Davidson500
Fayette1,800
Henry1,800
Knox2,700
Lawrence1,300
Madison1,900
Maury1,000
Sevier600
Shelby4,600

TEMA said Mule Day participants were sheltering overnight at a local high school.

The National Weather Service also reported an outage for its NOAA Weather Radio service for Davidson County. Davidson County residents should have other means to receive local weather watches and warnings, such as monitoring TV and radio broadcasts and downloading weather apps to their mobile devices, making sure they have their devices set to receive notifications.

NOAA Weather Radio off the air after being damaged by high winds

In Sevier County’s Wears Valley community, in the area of Hatcher Mountain Road, Indigo Lane and Lost Branch Road, local, state and federal firefighting personnel and assets are responding to a wildfire.

Sevier County issued mandatory evacuation orders for this area on Wednesday afternoon and around 500 people have evacuated.

Wildfire forces evacuation in Sevier County

A shelter for evacuees is in place at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Local officials estimate 1,000 acres have been impacted in Sevier County with around 35 structured damaged. One person has been injured in the wildfire.

Additionally, fire crews have contained three separate woodland fires in Fentress County, and Anderson County fire officials reported containing a 30-acre brush fire.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

