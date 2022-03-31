State in Level 3 state of emergency after storms, wildfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is in a Level 3 state of emergency because of wildfires in Sevier County and severe weather in West Tennessee.

Madison County emergency officials in Jackson are reporting multiple structures damaged from the severe weather with impacts to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 service outage and damage to the Forest Cove nursing home.

Other Tennessee counties reporting storm impacts, to include downed trees, damaged structures and flooded roads, include Chester, Crockett, Hardeman, Lauderdale, Montgomery and Stewart counties.

Power outages statewide, as of 7 p.m., are 18,200 statewide.

County Outages Davidson 500 Fayette 1,800 Henry 1,800 Knox 2,700 Lawrence 1,300 Madison 1,900 Maury 1,000 Sevier 600 Shelby 4,600

TEMA said Mule Day participants were sheltering overnight at a local high school.

The National Weather Service also reported an outage for its NOAA Weather Radio service for Davidson County. Davidson County residents should have other means to receive local weather watches and warnings, such as monitoring TV and radio broadcasts and downloading weather apps to their mobile devices, making sure they have their devices set to receive notifications.

In Sevier County’s Wears Valley community, in the area of Hatcher Mountain Road, Indigo Lane and Lost Branch Road, local, state and federal firefighting personnel and assets are responding to a wildfire.

Sevier County issued mandatory evacuation orders for this area on Wednesday afternoon and around 500 people have evacuated.

A shelter for evacuees is in place at the Pigeon Forge Community Center.

Local officials estimate 1,000 acres have been impacted in Sevier County with around 35 structured damaged. One person has been injured in the wildfire.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire was approximately 1,000 acres in size and had affected 35 structures. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022

Additionally, fire crews have contained three separate woodland fires in Fentress County, and Anderson County fire officials reported containing a 30-acre brush fire.

