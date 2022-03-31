Advertisement

School bus involved in crash near White House


A school bus crashed on Tyree Springs Road near White House on Thursday afternoon.
A school bus crashed on Tyree Springs Road near White House on Thursday afternoon.(Photo submitted)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sumner County school bus was involved in a crash on Tyree Springs Road on Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said there were children on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Sumner County Schools said the bus was transporting middle and high school students at the time of the crash. There were 22 students on board the bus.

The students were checked by EMS at the scene and have been released. Parents of students are being contacted to pick up their child at H.B. Williams Elementary School.

Tyree Springs Road south of White House will be closed for some time.

A Sumner County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tyree Springs Road near White House on...
A Sumner County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Tyree Springs Road near White House on Thursday afternoon.(WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Peacock escapes zoo
Peacock escapes zoo
Metro Police raid a business on Fesslers Lane in relation to a human trafficking operation.
Metro Police take three people into custody following months long human trafficking investigation
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
Human Trafficking sting
Human Trafficking sting
Strong winds and low humidity fuel wildfires