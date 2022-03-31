School bus involved in crash near White House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Sumner County school bus was involved in a crash on Tyree Springs Road on Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said there were children on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Sumner County Schools said the bus was transporting middle and high school students at the time of the crash. There were 22 students on board the bus.

The students were checked by EMS at the scene and have been released. Parents of students are being contacted to pick up their child at H.B. Williams Elementary School.

Tyree Springs Road south of White House will be closed for some time.

