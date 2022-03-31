Advertisement

Protecting yourself against mailbox thefts


By Lindsay Bramson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - News 4 Investigates has uncovered information on a new trend helping thieves steal information from people’s mailboxes.

We have always been told to be careful when giving out personal information over the phone. But have you ever thought about what you’re mailing? You put something in your mailbox, put up the red flag then forget about it.

But what you may not realize is that somebody could be watching you-waiting for that opportunity to grab whatever’s in there. The right piece of mail could give somebody access to the information you don’t want.

“We have this expectation that where we live is safe and we’re able to trust that federal property in your mailbox is going to be safe as well but it’s really not,” Lin Chang said.

On Thursday at 6 p.m., see what thieves are specifically looking for and what you can do differently, so you don’t become a victim.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

