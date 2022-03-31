Advertisement

Police find teen with gunshot wounds after Fayetteville car crash

Teen pronounced dead at Huntsville Hospital
Police Lights
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WAFF) - Fayetteville police are investigating after an 18-year-old was fatally shot on Wednesday.

Police said they were initially called to the area around 608 Maple Street West around 8:55 Wednesday night to what they thought was a car wreck.

Fire and ambulance crews pulled the driver out of his car, only to discover he had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have identified the driver as 18-year-old Billy Taylor of Fayetteville.

Police are still looking for information as to what may have happened to Taylor and are asking for tips.

Investigators Dion Schokley or John Counts can be reached at 931-438-7771.

Lincoln County Crime Stoppers can be reached at 931-433-7867.

