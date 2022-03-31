Police find one man dead, one woman injured inside Murfreesboro home

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking into what led to a man’s death and a woman being injured on Wednesday night.

MPD officers were called to a home on Colyn Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man dead in the home and a woman suffering from multiple injuries.

MPD said they have questioned a man regarding the incident and have detained a person in interest.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.