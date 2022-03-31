Advertisement

Police find one man dead, one woman injured inside Murfreesboro home

WSMV Murf homicide
WSMV Murf homicide(MPD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police are looking into what led to a man’s death and a woman being injured on Wednesday night.

MPD officers were called to a home on Colyn Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday and found a man dead in the home and a woman suffering from multiple injuries.

MPD said they have questioned a man regarding the incident and have detained a person in interest.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
WSMV tree falls on home
High winds cause damage to home in Old Hickory
Emergency officials are advising people to avoid the downtown Nashville area near the Marriott...
Panels collapse at Courtyard by Marriott
Tree down in Bartlett
State in Level 3 state of emergency after storms, wildfire