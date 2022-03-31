People told to avoid downtown area near Marriott after paneling fells off building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency officials are advising people to avoid the downtown Nashville area near the Marriott after debris went airborne on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded after exterior paneling collapsed off the side of the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown, located at 170 4th Avenue North, just after 5:45 pm. High winds are believed to be the cause of the damage.

Though no injuries were reported, the staff at the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown relocated guests due to the damage.

Emergency officials said the paneling fell from about five stories before landing on a third-floor roof of the building.

“Due to the weight of the debris, there are concerns the roof will become unstable,” Nashville Fire Spokesman Joseph Pleasant said in a release on Wednesday.

Emergency officials called in a structural engineer to assess the building and provide further instructions.

