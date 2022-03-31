Advertisement

People told to avoid downtown area near Marriott after paneling fells off building


Emergency officials are advising people to avoid the downtown Nashville area near the Marriott...
Emergency officials are advising people to avoid the downtown Nashville area near the Marriott after debris went airborne on Wednesday evening.(Nashville Fire)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency officials are advising people to avoid the downtown Nashville area near the Marriott after debris went airborne on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded after exterior paneling collapsed off the side of the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown, located at 170 4th Avenue North, just after 5:45 pm. High winds are believed to be the cause of the damage.

Though no injuries were reported, the staff at the Courtyard by Marriott Downtown relocated guests due to the damage.

Emergency officials said the paneling fell from about five stories before landing on a third-floor roof of the building.

“Due to the weight of the debris, there are concerns the roof will become unstable,” Nashville Fire Spokesman Joseph Pleasant said in a release on Wednesday.

Emergency officials called in a structural engineer to assess the building and provide further instructions.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mother spreads awareness
Local mom spreads awareness for organ donations & shares her son’s story
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Wednesday evening news update
Wednesday evening news update
Mother spreads awareness
Mother spreads awareness on need for organ donors