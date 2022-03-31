National Guard helicopter makes emergency landing in East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee National Guard Blackhawk deployed to help fight the wildfires in Sevier County made an emergency landing on Thursday morning after it experienced engine failure, the Tennessee National Guard confirmed.

“At approximately 10:25 CST, while responding to wildfire in East Tennessee, one UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter experienced engine failure, resulting in an emergency landing southwest of Wears Valley, March 31. All four crewmembers are safe, and currently, no injuries reported. The aircraft incurred minor damages upon landing,” the Tennessee National Guard said in a statement.

The crew members area assigned to Detachment 1, Company C, 1-171st Aviation Regiment based in Knoxville and were airlifting water to drop on wildfires near Pigeon Forge. The pilots were able to safely land the helicopter on a soccer field near Line Springs Road.

The Tennessee National Guard, at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, is providing six UH-60 Blackhawks to support the wildfire response.

Around 7 a.m. EST, the first two Blackhawk helicopters department from McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base with Bambi Buckets used to provide hundreds of gallons of water to fight wildfires. Each aircraft will make multiple trips. The Blackhawks will pick up water from nearby water sources and transport it directly to the needed area. Two more Blackhawk crews departed at 10 a.m. and two more crews at noon.

Bambi Buckets are a specialized bucket system suspended from a helicopter to deliver water for aerial firefighting. Each bucket has a release valve on the bottom which is controlled by the helicopter crew.

