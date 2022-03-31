Middle Tennessee fire departments send crews to Sevier County

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee officials dispatched crews Wednesday and Thursday to assist in the Sevier County wildfire in East Tennessee.

Several fire departments in Rutherford County sent equipment and manpower to fight the wildfire after a request for assistance was issued through the Tennessee Mutual Aid System.

“We will continue to support the firefighting efforts in Sevierville as needed,” says RCFR Chief Larry Farley. “The more personnel who are able to assist operations, the quicker we can get this wildfire under control.”

Crew members of the La Vergne Fire and Rescue Department were sent Wednesday evening on a company pumper truck. Three Rutherford County Fire Department members provided a company tanker truck. Murfreesboro Fire also sent eight crewmembers Thursday morning and two of its pumper trucks.

“We’ve been watching the operations in Wears Valley very closely,” says LFRD Chief Ronny Beasley. “This has been a quick-moving fire, and as soon as a call for aid went out, we knew we had to help.”

“Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is part of the Tennessee Mutual Aid System, and anytime there is a need, we are ready to deploy,” said MFRD Chief Mark Foulks. “This is the volunteer state, and our department is here to help even though you don’t know what you will be facing once you get there with high winds and wildland and structure fires.”

Officials estimate that the wildfire has impacted more than 1,000 acres, and it is unclear how long these firefighters will remain in Sevier County providing aid.

