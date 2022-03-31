Metro Police raid business, home after months long human trafficking investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are executing warrants related to human trafficking at a business in Nashville and a home in Antioch, according to police.

Police said the execution of warrants at a business on Fesslers Lane and home on Bluewillow Court were the result of a months long investigation. Arrests are being made.

Police entered the business on Fesslers Lane near the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and found no one in the building.

A months long human trafficking investigation has led to this morning's execution of search warrants at a business on Fesslers Lane & a home on Bluewillow Ct in Antioch. Arrests are being made. pic.twitter.com/n9nlVAEoLg — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2022

