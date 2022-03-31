Metro Police raid business, home after months long human trafficking investigation
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are executing warrants related to human trafficking at a business in Nashville and a home in Antioch, according to police.
Police said the execution of warrants at a business on Fesslers Lane and home on Bluewillow Court were the result of a months long investigation. Arrests are being made.
Police entered the business on Fesslers Lane near the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and found no one in the building.
News4 will have live reports beginning on News4 at Midday.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.