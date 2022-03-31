Advertisement

Metro Police raid business, home after months long human trafficking investigation


Metro Police raid a business on Fesslers Lane in relation to a human trafficking operation.
Metro Police raid a business on Fesslers Lane in relation to a human trafficking operation.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are executing warrants related to human trafficking at a business in Nashville and a home in Antioch, according to police.

Police said the execution of warrants at a business on Fesslers Lane and home on Bluewillow Court were the result of a months long investigation. Arrests are being made.

Police entered the business on Fesslers Lane near the intersection of Elm Hill Pike and found no one in the building.

