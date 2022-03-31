Advertisement

Man found dead inside parked car in Priest Lake

By Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Priest Lake from Wednesday night.

According to police, a shooting occurred at the Summerwind Apartment complex on Bell Road.  A witness found a man slumped over in a parked vehicle and there was a gunshot hole in the window.

Police said the car was locked with a 23-year-old deceased male inside when they arrived.

MNPD’s Hermitage Precinct handled the call. They do not have a suspect in custody and continue to investigate the situation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV Fedex truck crash
Fedex truck crash
WSMV Antioch deadly shooting
Deadly shooting in Antioch
WSMV Murf homicide
Police find one man dead, one woman injured inside Murfreesboro home
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres