Man found dead inside parked car in Priest Lake

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Priest Lake from Wednesday night.

According to police, a shooting occurred at the Summerwind Apartment complex on Bell Road. A witness found a man slumped over in a parked vehicle and there was a gunshot hole in the window.

Police said the car was locked with a 23-year-old deceased male inside when they arrived.

MNPD’s Hermitage Precinct handled the call. They do not have a suspect in custody and continue to investigate the situation.

